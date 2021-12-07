Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Hold

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BCSF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 148,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,194. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.