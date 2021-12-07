Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

HOTH stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

