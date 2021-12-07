Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

