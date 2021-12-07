Zacks Investment Research Lowers QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

QNST opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.44 million, a PE ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.71.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,134. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,844,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in QuinStreet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

