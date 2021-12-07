Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.28.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $70.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,193 shares of company stock worth $2,091,186. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.