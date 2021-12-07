Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $193.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABG. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.86.

Shares of ABG opened at $174.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.22. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $135.60 and a 12-month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after buying an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after buying an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 328.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,340,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

