Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $614.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zebra stands to benefit from a solid demand environment, coupled with investments in growth initiatives in the quarters ahead. The growing popularity for the company’s Enterprise Asset Intelligence solutions is likely be beneficial. Also, acquisitions made by it are likely to be advantageous. For 2021, the company expects more than 25% revenue growth year over year, higher than 23-25% guided earlier. Healthy cash flow allows it to invest in organic growth, execute acquisitions, and repurchase shares. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the stock is overvalued compared with the industry. The company expects supply chain challenges to persist in the quarters ahead. Escalating costs and expenses pose a major concern for the company. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $24.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $608.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $614.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,378 shares of company stock worth $7,465,764. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

