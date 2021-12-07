ZEON 24-Hour Volume Reaches $63,584.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $61.70 million and $63,584.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00039118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00210878 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

