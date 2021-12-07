Zero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,612.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $10,612.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00354161 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00151236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003063 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,796,607 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

