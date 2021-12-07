Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zscaler in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.11.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $274.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

