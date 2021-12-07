Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.15 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.11.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $274.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -126.43 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.