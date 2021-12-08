$0.01 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.08. MGM Resorts International reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

