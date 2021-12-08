$0.09 EPS Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Clipper Realty posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CLPR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 99,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,216. The company has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at $1,833,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at $1,558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

