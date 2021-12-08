-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 12,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

