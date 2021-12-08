$0.27 EPS Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,605. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.