$0.38 EPS Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Atlassian by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,048. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07, a PEG ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.49. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

