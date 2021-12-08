-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.33). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Portillos.

Get Portillos alerts:

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTLO. Loop Capital started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $37.69 on Friday. Portillos has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.