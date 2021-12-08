$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Corning posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after buying an additional 37,933 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.