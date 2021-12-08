-$0.82 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.16). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.