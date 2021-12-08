$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.18. 1,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,266. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

