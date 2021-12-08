$1.12 EPS Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 889,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,921,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 270.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after buying an additional 643,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.