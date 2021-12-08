$1.12 EPS Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 889,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,921,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 270.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after buying an additional 643,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

