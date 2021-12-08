$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $780.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $174.12.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

