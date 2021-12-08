$1.36 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.29.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.99. 426,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,356. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

