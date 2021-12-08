$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.39. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $61.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

