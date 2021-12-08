$1.55 EPS Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.14. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.88.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 850.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSTR opened at $628.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $713.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.93. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $274.09 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

