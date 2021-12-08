$109.25 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will post sales of $109.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.60 million and the lowest is $107.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $407.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $435.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $781.95 million, with estimates ranging from $781.60 million to $782.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akumin.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities boosted their price target on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 72,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

