10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.42. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.82.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total transaction of $2,966,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,528,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,902 shares of company stock valued at $41,354,572. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.