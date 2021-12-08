$11.78 Million in Sales Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to post sales of $11.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.63. 968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,770. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

