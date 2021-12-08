1,160 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Ramsey Quantitative Systems

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Danaher comprises approximately 1.8% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.80. The company has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.