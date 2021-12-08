$119.77 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $119.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.53 million to $120.00 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $96.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $381.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 346,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 236,709 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 57,779 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.99 million, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

