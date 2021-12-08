$121.94 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report sales of $121.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $124.29 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $482.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $484.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $528.55 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $548.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.79 million, a P/E ratio of 119.11 and a beta of 1.45. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

