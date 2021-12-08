13,414 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

