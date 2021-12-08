14,755 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.84. The company had a trading volume of 161,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,144. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

