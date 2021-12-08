$148.85 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post sales of $148.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.70 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. Renasant reported sales of $170.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $645.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.20 million to $651.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $593.35 million, with estimates ranging from $581.90 million to $606.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. 6,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

