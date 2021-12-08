$179.73 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce $179.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.56 million. Repligen reported sales of $108.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $663.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $794.62 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,654 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 33.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 106.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after buying an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGEN stock traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.07. 10,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,408. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.50 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.29.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

