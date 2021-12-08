$182.77 Million in Sales Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to post $182.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $681.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $684.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $758.66 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $759.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

