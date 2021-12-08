$182.77 Million in Sales Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to post $182.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $681.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $684.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $758.66 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $759.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.