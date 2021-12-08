21,107 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 446,935 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 438,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 144,441 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 397,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 270,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter.

GTO opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98.

