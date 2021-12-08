21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $22.23 Average PT from Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.