$233.26 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report sales of $233.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.81 million to $233.70 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $228.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.80 million to $854.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $886.63 million, with estimates ranging from $882.10 million to $891.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,655,000 after buying an additional 98,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,869 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 503,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

