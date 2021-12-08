2,602 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.47 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $105,722.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 675,188 shares of company stock valued at $124,022,651. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

