$291.80 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report sales of $291.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $228.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $13,030,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.37. 3,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35. The firm has a market cap of $721.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

