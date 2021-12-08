2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($15.17) Per Share

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for 2seventy bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($15.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($17.39). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSVT. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

