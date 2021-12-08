$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 304.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,439,000 after acquiring an additional 898,608 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $159.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.50. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.18 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

