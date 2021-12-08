$31.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post $31.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the highest is $33.99 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $21.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $107.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $110.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.04 million, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $150.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 122,192 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

