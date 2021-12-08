$31.91 Million in Sales Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report $31.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $119.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

LVOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LVOX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

