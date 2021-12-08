$35.25 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $35.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.96 million and the highest is $35.73 million. AXT posted sales of $27.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $134.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $135.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $155.24 million, with estimates ranging from $145.51 million to $160.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,128,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AXT by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AXT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,012. The stock has a market cap of $365.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.21. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

