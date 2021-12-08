360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QFIN. CLSA raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $22.67 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

