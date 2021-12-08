41,557 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,660,921 shares of company stock worth $395,548,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

