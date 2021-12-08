$462.28 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report $462.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.27 million and the highest is $463.10 million. iRobot reported sales of $544.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,163. iRobot has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 21.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iRobot during the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iRobot by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

