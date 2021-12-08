4,868 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after buying an additional 739,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

